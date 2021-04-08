LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more and more people become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, questions still linger about when it's safe to resume normal activities.
Dr. Matt McDanald of Baptist Health said he's hopeful the time when we can resume pre-pandemic life is just around the corner but cautions that, even if you came to a site like LouVaxx and are fully vaccinated, you still shouldn't throw COVID-19 protocols out the window just yet.
McDanald said Louisville is starting to see more vaccine availability than demand and said younger populations are less eager to sign up to get their shots. He said he's worried this could lead to more infections locally, because younger generations may not think the virus will harm them.
In order to get them to sign up, McDanald said the process starts with educating younger populations and their parents about vaccine safety.
"My biggest fear is hesitancy among younger people," he said. "We're starting to see those people that have waited the longest become more likely to become infected, because they're less protected than the older population.
"I think if you're a parent and you have hesitancy, you're probably less likely to vaccinate your children."
Until more of the population is vaccinated, McDanald said it's up to those who have been vaccinated to stay diligent with safety measures in order to protect others.
"Those that have been vaccinated can still be carriers, so we still encourage people to socially distance, wash your hands, wear your mask, all those things we previously stated since the beginning of the pandemic until the time when we can relax those guidelines," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said once you're fully vaccinated, you can travel without being tested or quarantining. But the agency still recommends that you stay away from large gatherings.
Kentuckians aged 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.
To find out how to make an appointment, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.