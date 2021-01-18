LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is a question a lot of people want to know right now: When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine and where?
Here is a breakdown of where Kentucky and Indiana are in their vaccine rollout plan:
Kentucky
Starting the week of Jan. 18, people in Jefferson County that fall under Phase 1B are eligible to get their vaccination. Those that qualify include non-medical first responders, K-12 educators and people who are age 70 and older.
Vaccinating everyone in Phase 1A is still ongoing. Phase 1A includes health care workers, medical first responders and long-term care residents and staff.
CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating those in long-term care, while other groups are being vaccinated at hospitals and Louisville's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena on the fairgrounds.
Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health are vaccinating those who are 70 years and older.
"We opened up appointments last week," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health. "I believe we were full within about 40 minutes."
Louisville said Phase 1C of its rollout plan is expected to begin in the spring. It includes people 60 and older, those with underlying health conditions and essential workers. City health leaders say Phase 2-4 is expected to roll out in the fall and winter.
At the state level, Kentucky said it will have regional drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites through a partnership with Kroger. The first one is set to open Feb. 1. While the city of Louisville said it likely will not be expanding into Phase 1C until the spring, the governor has said the centers will provide doses to those in Phase 1C and above.
"Kentucky has been very responsive," Smith said. "The Kentucky State Department of Health has been a good partner in this. They've done everything they can to get the vaccine distributed across the state."
Indiana
Indiana ramped up administering vaccinations last week after announcing Hoosiers ages 70 and older can now get their COVID-19 shot.
"Ninety-three percent of our deaths have been in the population 60 and over," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "So that's the population that they're addressing first."
The first to get vaccinated in the state were those who fall under Phase 1A. That group includes health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.
Once Indiana moves through Phase 1, those in Phase 2 can get their vaccinations. Included in Phase 2 are correctional facilities, group homes and shelters, and essential workers.
Phase 3 opens up vaccinations to the general public.
According to Indiana's state website, as more vaccines become available, other eligible groups will be added.
Hospitals in Indiana are administering the vaccines as well as county health departments. Eligible residents are asked to register for their first dose on the state's website, or to call 211 if they need help signing up.
Click here for where you can register for your vaccination in Kentucky and Indiana.
