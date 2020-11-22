LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a year when so much has been been cancelled, one thing this holiday season will still happen, visits with Santa, even if things will look a little different.
A very COVID Christmas means Kris Kringle is getting creative. For Kentuckiana's favorite, Santa Walt, that means going virtual.
"I certainly will miss the kids sitting on my lap telling me what they want for Christmas," said Santa Walt.
While sitting on Santa's lap isn't possible while social distancing you can get on his list. Not his naughty or nice list, but his Zoom list. Just reach out to his elf Whitney, who is making sure Santa can visit with as many kids as possible.
"If you log onto there we have all the information posted but you can also send Santa and I a message on the Facebook page and we'll reach out," said Whitney Trowbridge.
Here is a link to Santa's FB page.
Off line, Santa Walt will also be stopping by the Louisville's Mega Cavern for Lights Under Louisville and will be visiting some area photographers this holiday season.
Mr. Claus will also be stopping by Jefferson Mall once again this year where his seat is all ready.
"Santa is still coming to town and he will arrive at Jefferson Mall on Black Friday November 27," said Jefferson Mall Senior Marketing Director Sarah Robinson.
He'll be there through Christmas Eve ready to hear what good boys and girls want this holiday season with a few safety adjustments.
"We are going to have all contactless visits with Santa this year and so Santa, his elves and guests will be required to wear masks before, during and after visits," said Robinson.
Kids can socially distance from Santa on a bench instead of sitting on his lap.
All guests must schedule their visit with Santa by making an online reservation here.
The same goes for Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville, where Santa is already greeting families from behind a plexiglass barrier. It's not your traditional way of visiting Santa, but it does have its advantages.
"I never really thought about it on the front side, but we usually have a lot of crying because we're trying to put the kids on Santa's lap but this year they have a little bit of separation and the plexiglass and it actually keeps them calm," said Bass Pro Shops GM Mike Benningfield.
The plexiglass is flash-proof so you still get that traditional pic with Santa.
"We need something to be somewhat normal and that's why we did everything we could to pull this off," said Benningfield.
Reservations can be made here.
If you'd like Santa to make a house call, instead of making his way downtown for Light Up Louisville, St. Nick will be caravanning to 20 Louisville neighborhoods this holiday season. Neighborhoods will be selected by nomination from area residents.
Regardless of how families visit with Santa this holiday season, Santa Walt says the message is still the same.
"Christmas is the season of hope. It really is the season of hope and so that's the message I'll be carrying to the families and kids," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.