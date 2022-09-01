LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While property tax rates in Louisville Metro will go down, it's likely residents' tax bills will not.
It comes down to property values and how much money Metro Government can collect.
State law limits revenue growth from property taxes to 4% a year, essentially a 4% maximum raise for the city budget. But with property values jumping, in many cases by much more than 4%, the city had to lower the tax rate to stay within the law.
The countywide property tax will drop from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value, to 12.4 cents per $100. The bottom line is, since homes jumped in value by about 10% in Metro Louisville, the tax rate would have resulted in too big of an increase in tax funds going to the city.
It's the same scenario as a tax rate decrease with Jefferson County Public Schools. The district recently lowered its tax rate, but because property values have jumped, JCPS will still take in an additional $35 million in revenue.
Property owners are being urged to watch their property value assessments. If they think it's too high, they can appeal to the County Tax Assessors Office.
