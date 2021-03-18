LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is encouraging locals to support downtown businesses, starting this week with the start of the NCAA Tournament.
Fischer joined tourism and hospitality leaders Thursday afternoon to remind the community about the deals starting Friday at noon along Whiskey Row. The businesses are calling it "Main Street Basketball Madness" in order to attract visitors to visit, eat, drink and stay downtown.
“What better way to celebrate March Madness than here downtown?” Fischer said.
There will be deals and discounts for bars and restaurants on Main Street between First and Second streets, starting March 19 at noon and lasting through the end of the tournament. There will be free parking downtown, and the games will be played inside and outside. Downtown hotels will also be offering package deals.
Fischer said the momentum is building for downtown to bounce back, and the businesses are using the excitement in March to fuel that future growth.
“We’re trying to time all this so as the vaccine becomes available and more and more people get vaccinated and spring time comes and the Kentucky Derby comes," Fischer said. "People start thinking about, 'OK, how am I going to get out and support my city?'”
Fischer said it’s a great opportunity to have some fun and support the downtown hospitality workers.
“After you’re done celebrating your city, leave a huge tip for your bartender or your waiter," he said. "Because it’s been tough for them, just like it has for everybody. But they could really use your help."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisville boasted 60,000 hospitality workers. After a year full of deep cuts and layoffs, some businesses are starting to hire again.
“Multiple hotels are hiring. Certainly we are at Omni,” said Eamon O’Brien, the Omni’s general manager. “We need good people. We need versatile people that have a great work ethic, a good competitive attitude, who wants to win and be part of something building back.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.