LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whiskey Row is preparing to welcome a new bar.
Doc's Bourbon Room is expected to open on Feb. 5 along West Main Street next to Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar.
Both restaurants share the same owner, but Doc's Bourbon Room aims to be the nation's largest whiskey bar and will offer thousands of varieties of bourbon and whiskey, as well as tastings and workshops on history and craft.
Doc's Bourbon Room also will serve shared plates and desserts and will include a full-service coffee shop.
