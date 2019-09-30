LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower has filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools, claiming she was demoted for speaking up.
Christine Siebert had worked as an administrator for several years in early childhood for JCPS at many schools.
Siebert claims after coming forward last year with allegations of unsafe conditions for early childhood students and the misuse of state funds, she lost her job as an administrator and more than $30,000 in salary when she was put back in the classroom as a teacher.
Her attorney told WDRB News that Siebert did not receive the required written notice of demotion from the superintendent.
He said JCPS also broke the law by not responding after Siebert contested her demotion on three separate occasions. He also said the law requires a written statement of the grounds of the demotion, signed by the superintendent.
Siebert is asking for reinstatement to her administrative job, along with back pay, as well as pain and suffering and attorney's fees.
