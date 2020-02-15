LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A record number of diners participated in White Castle's annual Valentine's Day dinner Friday night.
Several White Castle restaurants in Louisville offered a formal dining experience for Valentine's Day, complete with hostess seating, red and white tableclothes, tableside service and festive decorations.
More than 30,000 diners across 14 states took part in the annual tradition, which broke the restaurant's previous Valentine's Day record, White Castle announced Saturday.
"This has been a longtime dream, to come to White Castle for Valentine's night, and here we are," White Castle customer David Eplion told WDRB News on Friday night.
Whose idea was it to chow down on some sliders as an expression of love?
"Oh, definitely mine," Eplion said.
The White Castle in St. Matthews is still taking reservations for Saturday night.
