LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White Castle is giving employees paid time off to vote.
The family-owned business announced that all of its restaurants across the country will be closed Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Employees scheduled to work during those hours will be paid for the four-hour break, including workers in restaurants, at the home office, and at the company's manufacturing plants.
"We have decided to start a new tradition. Starting this year and going forward, White Castle will give team members time to exercise their right to vote in presidential elections," said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO in a release. "We believe voting is a right of responsible citizenship, and we want all our team members to have that opportunity."
White Castle has been in business for nearly 100 years.
