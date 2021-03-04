LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden’s new adviser on climate policy said the thousands of auto workers in Louisville should not feel their jobs are at stake as the administration pushes for more electric vehicles.
White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy told WDRB News the administration is working with auto manufacturers to smooth the transition to electric vehicles.
“Really, we're not dictating the future of their manufacturing. They're coming to us saying electric vehicles are going to be the future," McCarty said. “We are looking at every opportunity not just to regulate or create standards for autos. We're looking at the reality of electric vehicles and how we make those vehicles affordable, high-performing.”
McCarthy added that the key is to make sure the United States is the leader in producing batteries for those cars.
“Bring the supply chain here, recognize the transition we're in and capture that market,” she said.
Ford’s two plants employ some 13,000 people in Louisville, and McCarthy said there is no reason those jobs could not be preserved.
“It's not about closing those plants,” McCarthy said. “It's about tailoring those plants to make sure they keep union workers.”
But for now, most Americans need gasoline, and prices are rising. Some Republicans blame Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline for the price hike at the pump.
“Nobody is taking action to make gas prices more expensive,” McCarthy said, adding that prices have been artificially low because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Part of that is that it's not in high demand right now. Everybody is hunkered down in their own homes."
McCarthy said as the economy recovers, prices will stabilize. She pushed Biden's nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief plan, now being debated in the Senate, as a way to help spark that recovery.
“The sequence of action is to get people back in action again by passing the rescue plan so that everybody has a path forward to some sense of normalcy," McCarthy said.
She also said the administration is working to revive the economy in coal country. Part of that plan means investing hundreds of millions of dollars to restore abandoned mines and employing former miners to do the work.
“They do have the skillsets already available," she said. "We don't need to train them for things they've already been doing, and we can provide an opportunity for — really — thousands of new jobs to be create. We think this is terrific to clean some of those old challenges but also to really spark economic hubs across these states.”
McCarthy acknowledged it may be difficult to build trust in areas where some blame the Obama administration, in which McCarthy served as EPA administrator, for the plunge in the coal industry.
“I think that President Biden is doing that not by just talking in big terms but by putting investment opportunities on the table,” she said. “There's nothing that precludes us from having everybody to work in this new economy, and that's the goal.”
