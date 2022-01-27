LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The message from the White House COVID Response Team on Thursday night is — be prepared.
This comes as the nation is still navigating the omicron surge of COVID-19.
Dr. Tom Inglesby, White House COVID-19 response team senior advisor, said a number of states are on the downward turn in terms of case counts and other states are starting to plateau.
The federal government is mailing Americans free at-home COVID tests and making N95 masks available at pharmacies and community health centers nationwide.
Some wonder if these measures came too late, but Inglesby said it's about being ready for the future.
"With the tests, we would have liked to have done this sooner but the test supply around the world wasn't big enough until December when we could initiate this program," Inglesby said. "But we're still going to have to live with whatever the remnants of Omicron are for some time."
According to Inglesby, the at-home tests are important tools to have as the U.S. continues to navigate the pandemic. He said the tests can detect the omicron variant, but aren't as sensitive as lab tests.
If you're sick, but test negative on a home test, he suggests testing again a few days later.
