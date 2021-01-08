Indiana and Kentucky among states who hated 2020 the most

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the ball dropped on New Year's Eve, many people were thankful 2020 was over, but those in Kentuckiana were extra pleased to be raising a glass of champagne.

Someka, a digital solutions company, tracked Twitter data to find out which states hated the year the most.

The company tells WDRB News Indiana ranked third with Kentucky next on the list at fourth.

The study searched for hashtags and keywords like "2020 was awful," "I hate 2020" and "2020 was horrible." The tweets were then sorted by state using tweet geospatial metadata to determine where people were vocalizing their disapproval the most. 

Tweet geospatial metadata includes tweets that are geotagged with an exact location, tweets that mention a location or specific area, and tweets from a user's profile that includes a location in the account bio.

Someka says in total 900,000 tweets were tracked.

In order of "Most Hate" to "Least Hate" here is where all fifty states fell on the list:

1. Michigan
2. Virginia
3. Indiana
4. Kentucky
5. North Carolina
6. Ohio
7. Pennsylvania
8. Mississippi
9. California
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Connecticut
13. New Mexico
14. Hawaii
15. Arizona
16. Oklahoma
17. Wyoming
18. Idaho
19. Iowa
20. South Carolina
21. Florida
22. West Virginia
23. Maryland
24. New York
25. New Hampshire
26. Oregon
27. Texas
28. Washington
29. Colorado
30. Arkansas
31. Maine
32. Massachusetts
33. Illinois
34. Nebraska
35. Alaska
36. Minnesota
37. Tennessee
38. South Dakota
39. Nevada
40. Rhode Island
41. Vermont
42. New Jersey
43. Montana
44. Delaware
45. North Dakota
46. Alabama
47. Georgia
48. Louisiana
49. Wisconsin
50. Kansas

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags