LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the ball dropped on New Year's Eve, many people were thankful 2020 was over, but those in Kentuckiana were extra pleased to be raising a glass of champagne.
Someka, a digital solutions company, tracked Twitter data to find out which states hated the year the most.
The company tells WDRB News Indiana ranked third with Kentucky next on the list at fourth.
The study searched for hashtags and keywords like "2020 was awful," "I hate 2020" and "2020 was horrible." The tweets were then sorted by state using tweet geospatial metadata to determine where people were vocalizing their disapproval the most.
Tweet geospatial metadata includes tweets that are geotagged with an exact location, tweets that mention a location or specific area, and tweets from a user's profile that includes a location in the account bio.
Someka says in total 900,000 tweets were tracked.
1. Michigan
11. Missouri
