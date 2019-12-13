LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- His work transcends his era and industry.
People still sing and write TV scripts about it, and it holds up years later, during a time when a banana duct taped to a wall is considered art.
"Picasso would've mocked the banana peel or the banana on the wall," said KMAC Museum Executive Director Aldy Milliken.
Seeing Pablo Picasso's work up close and personal hasn't been possible, unless you've been willing to pony up big money for a plane ride to Europe. This weekend, that will change.
"It's a real honor for us to have them here in the United States," said Milliken.
It took a lot of thoughtful and careful consideration. The artist's creations were flown via 747 from Cologne, Germany to Louisville.
UPS did it for free, and ensured the best of its pilots, forklift operators and crews were delicate with the job.
You might be asking, "Why Louisville?" The answer is simple. Milliken said he "knew a guy."
"It pretty much came down to the connection that we had," he said.
The two met a few years back and have similar interests. That guy just so happened to work at the Picasso Musem in Antibes, France.
"He's like, 'Hey want to do a Picasso show in Lewis-ville?'" said Milliken. "And I'm like, 'Well it's Louisville, and yes!'"
On Saturday, "Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville" officially opens to greater Louisville at the KMAC Museum at 715 W. Main St. Fifty ceramics and works on paper are featured.
"This particular exhibition explores a lot of his process, and how he was resolving the portrait, how he wanted to uncover the skin of humanity," Milliken said.
We can't tell you how much it's all worth, because it seems there aren't many who have that coveted information, but we can tell you security will be beefed up on Museum row until March, when the Picasso works leave Louisville.
"We definitely stepped up security, we have round-the-clock security here now," said Milliken. "We've put in cameras and motion censors."
That protocol is a must to paint the city in culture, and give Louisville a once-in-a-lifetime brush with artistic greatness.
Tickets for the exhibition will cost $9 for adults and $6 for those over 65 and members of the U.S. military. Students with valid identification, children 17 years and younger and KMAC members will be admitted for free.
Museum hours:
Tuesdays to Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
