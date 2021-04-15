LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Drivers can expect some slowdowns on State Road 111 in southern Indiana next week.
Crews will begin widening the west side of the road between 7 Mile Lane and Caesars Southern Indiana. The widening will allow for slide repair and paving projects on the road.
Paving will start next month and slide repairs will begin in June and continue through the fall.
Workers will also build a soil nail wall between the road and the Ohio River, which is expected to be completed in late 2021.
State Road 111 will remain open during the work.
