LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has died from coronavirus complications.
Prine died of complications from the coronavirus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, his wife said Wednesday. Despite "the incredible skill and care of his medical team," she said, "he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body."
Fiona Whelan Prine said last month that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and she has since recovered, but her husband was hospitalized March 26 with coronavirus symptoms and had to be put on a ventilator before he died.
She posted a note on his passing on her husband's Facebook page saying "we have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren."
Fiona said she is grateful for being able to have sat with John in his final hours, and she asks that everyone be aware of the dangers of the virus.
"My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC," she said. "We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time - and to so many other families across the world."
She asks fans to make donations to John's favorite charities instead of sending flowers. The Nashville, Tennessee non-profits she has chosen include: Thistle Farms, a women's shelter, Room in the Inn, a homeless shelter and the Nashville Rescue Mission.
The 73-year-old musician had a career that spanned several decades and earned him many accolades -- including two Grammys -- and countless hit songs, such as "In Spite of Ourselves," "Clay Pigeons" and "Angel from Montgomery."
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him "The Mark Twain of American songwriting."
Prine was never a major commercial success, but performed for more than four decades, often selling his records at club appearances where he mentored rising country and bluegrass musicians.
"I felt like I was going door to door meeting the people and cleaning their carpets and selling them a record," he joked in a 1995 Associated Press interview.
Many others adopted his songs. Bonnie Raitt made a signature tune out of "Angel from Montgomery," about the stifled dreams of a lonely housewife, and performed it at the 2020 Grammys ceremony. Bette Midler recorded "Hello in There," Prine's poignant take on old age. Prine wrote "Unwed Fathers" for Tammy Wynette, and "Love Is on a Roll" for Don Williams.
Others who covered Prine's music included Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, John Denver, the Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones and Old Crow Medicine Show.
With such an illustrious career under his belt, it's no wonder that the stars took to social media to share their grief over the loss of Prine.
Seth Meyers was among the celebrities to post about Prine's death. He wrote, "Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, 'He was in heaven before he died.'"
Bette Midler simply wrote: "#JohnPrine has gone."Prine's 1971 album featured the song "Hello in There," which Midler released a cover of on her album the following year.
Country singer Miranda Lambert shared her heartbreak. "Thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine"
Singer-actress Mandy Moore also expressed her grief online. "John Prine," she simply wrote, accompanied by a broken heart emoji.
Olivia Wilde encouraged her followers to listen to Prine's music in his honor. "I hope everyone can stop and listen to their favorite John Prine song right now," she wrote. "What an enormous loss. Sending love out there."
John Cusack simply wrote, "Rip." The actor's tweet also contained a link to a clip of Prine's song "Angel from Montgomery."
Actress Beth Behrs shared a photo of Prine performing on stage, revealing that a personal connection to the legend's tunes. "My how my heart hurts. We lost one if the greatest #JohnPrine. Your music was part of me falling in love with husband @MichaelGladis. Your wit, humor and heartbreakingly beautiful melodies will live on forever.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice so rough that even he didn't like the sound all that much, until it was softened by the throat cancer surgery that disfigured his jaw late in life.
He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar, taught to him as a teenager by his older brother, that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration from critics, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from such younger stars as Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after him.
His survived by his wife, Fiona, two sons Jack and Tommy, his stepson Jody and three grandchildren.
