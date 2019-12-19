LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More special needs adults are being hired to make dog treats in Louisville.
Owners of Wigglewow tell WDRB the story on their business that aired in early December has gotten a lot of attention. The company has already hired two more employees.
Wigglewow hires adults with special needs and their caretakers, since being a caretaker can also make it difficult to earn money. The goal is to hire more employees by selling more treats. There is already a waiting list for people who want the jobs.
The homemade dog treat business hires "epic chefs" for $8.50 per hour and their caretakers for $12 an hour. All the treats are made in "The Dog House" on Old Taylorsville Road. There’s a sticker on the back of the package that says who made the treat.
Wigglewow treats and giftcards are sold online.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.