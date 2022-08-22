LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is getting a new executive director.
Wilderness Louisville, Inc., helps raise funds in support of Louisville Parks and Recreation's Natural Areas Division and supports youth programming. As current executive director Bennett Knox moves out of the role, Prasanthi Persad is stepping in.
"My new job title is I'm the executive director of Wilderness Louisville," said Persad. "This week Bennett (Knox), who is the outgoing executive director, and I are overlapping so Bennett is spending this week training me and then I'll be flying solo from next week."
Raised just a few hours from Louisville in Franklin, Kentucky, Persad said she has lived in the metro about eight years now and is looking forward to this new opportunity.
"Louisville has all the amenities of a big city so I'm very happy to be here for a career and also, my mom and dad are still living in Franklin so I'm just about two and a half hours away from them so it's an ideal location for me," she said.
According to the Wilderness Louisville website, it's motto is "Nature for Everyone." Wilderness Louisville assists with several projects often combing nature and educational programming.
Persad said what first sparked her interest in this role was the opportunity to work with both nature and kids.
"I've always liked volunteering with children and I think a lot of the programming that Wilderness Louisville is doing is geared toward kids. And I know nature has always been a place of solace and comfort for me so I think the chance for all Louisvillians to enjoy the nature areas in their neighborhood was something that really drew me to the position," said Persad.
She said one of her goals as executive director is to see the Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center be completed. That facility is a proposal for Shawnee Park to have its own regional outdoor nature center. Funds are still being collected to make the project a reality.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.