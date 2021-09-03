LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's safe again for residents all counties in the Louisville area to put out bird feeders.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources put out new guidance this week about the investigation into the cases of sick and dying songbirds. People in nine Indiana counties are still being told to keep their birdfeeders stored safely away, but none of those are in southern Indiana.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has also said people can put their bird feeders back out unless they see signs of sick birds.
Wildlife experts are asking that you clean the bird feeders regularly.
Several causes have been ruled out, but no cause of the mysterious illness has been found.
