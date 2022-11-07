LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the University of Louisville received word last week that it won't face further major penalties as a result of its recruitment of Brian Bowen in 2017, many fans' minds went one place:
Could the 2013 National Championship banner return to the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center?
Short answer: Maybe.
The banner came down in February 2018 when the NCAA levied historic sanctions related to the sex scandal that tarnished one of college basketball's most successful programs. U of L repeatedly insisted that the NCAA's infractions committee overstepped its bounds during a review of stripping and sex-themed parties, including prostitutes, at a basketball dormitory and imposed penalties without following some of its own guidelines and procedures.
But the banner that went up in November 2014 to anoint the program's third title was removed from the KFC Yum! Center.
Last week's ruling from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process partially absolved Louisville and "exonerated" former head coach Rick Pitino in the pay-for-play case, but its connection to the banner is, at best, circuitous. The banner, at least on paper, is unrelated to the case settled in the IARP's report. But could this new ruling as well as the ever-evolving compensation landscape of college athletics put the banner's status back in the spotlight?
Pitino didn't waste time drawing a line from one to the other. In a news conference Thursday from Iona University — where he's now the head coach — he said he believes that if the IARP process were in place when the dorm party allegations were heard, that the NCAA championship would not have been vacated and that he thinks the championship banner will be restored at U of L someday.
"Understand this: We have a 10th anniversary coming up of a national championship team in 2013," Pitino said. "You don't take championships away. You can't rewrite history. We won the championship. No, we did not use steroids. We did not steal signs. We did not do anything illegal to gain an advantage of the game of basketball. We beat Michigan with great defense, an outstanding, well-coached Michigan team. We beat Wichita State, an outstanding, well-coached team with a hard-work ethic. Great defense, unselfish offense, and my players should be commended. They are champions. You can't take that away from them. ...
"I believe the championship banner will be hung again. I believe the championship will be recognized, as it should, because I believe in the NCAA. I believe in the character of the NCAA."
Louisville athletic director Josh Heird was, if nothing else, hopeful.
"For me, it checks this situation off the to-do list, which allows us to potentially focus on other things on the to-do list," Heird said when asks about the banner returning. "And while I'm not going to sit up here and make any promises, I can tell our fan base unequivocally that if there's an opportunity for us to do something along those lines, we're going to try to do it.
"You have to make sure that you know where your priorities lie relative to the things that you’re tasked to do, and this was priority number one from an NCAA standpoint. Like I said, with this off of the to-do list essentially – we obviously have some things that we’re going to have to follow through with. I think it gives us the opportunity to say ‘is there the potential to do something there relative to a completely different topic.’ Like I said, we’ll take a look at it and if there is an opportunity, then we will."
