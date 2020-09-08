LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost like a real-life Willy Wonka Contest: a retiring candy mogul is giving away an entire candy factory through golden tickets.
The founder of Jelly Belly, David Klein, and his business partner have been hiding "golden-style tickets in the form of necklaces" across the United States to hold treasure hunts in each state, according to the contest details.
Tickets to join the hunt and to get crucial hints cost $49.98 apiece. The first riddle is scheduled to be released on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. in Kentucky. Jelly Belly has not released when the first riddle in Indiana will be revealed.
The grand prize winner will get a candy factory and an all expenses paid trip to candy-making school.
