Nickolas Wilt, the rookie Louisville Metro Police officer who first rushed towards the mass shooting inside a bank building downtown, was released from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on July 28, 2023 to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone has a chance to help Louisville police officer Nick Wilt in his recovery.

Next week, St. Matthews will be hosting Wilt Week, a jam-packed five-day extravaganza of events to help raise money for the officer and his family.

Events include a bike show, a car show, a softball game between the St. Matthews police and fire departments that will also feature a Home Run Derby.

There's also a silent auction that will wrap up next Saturday, Aug. 5. Organizers include Texas Roadhouse, the St. Matthews Police Department, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Independence Bank.

Louis Straub, the president of the bank's Louisville Market, said donated items include bourbon and gift bags from shops and restaurants.

"What started as a little idea to collect money in a jar has turned into one whole week of activity with over $100,000 collected so far," Straub said.

This is just the latest in a series of fundraisers since the officer was critically injured while responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10.

One fundraiser at Golden Nugget Tavern raised nearly $4,000.

"To know that this young man ran in there with no second thought, with no hesitation, and didn't even think twice about it, ugh, it gives me chills," Golden Nugget's general manager Laura Carr said.

The planning for Wilt Week started in early June.

"He's a police officer, we're family," Ashley Bratcher, with St. Matthews PD said.

Friday, Bratcher, Straub, and Carr watched with joy as Wilt left the hospital.

"It just shows his resilience, and he is he's strong, he's a fighter," she said. "He's gonna be in this for a while, and it just needs to be reminded that it's not over yet."

There's a long road ahead in this recovery, and that's why Carr said  the bar will have another fundraiser in the future to keep helping.

"He's got the whole city behind him, he really does," Carr said.

Wilt Week events will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Friday Aug. 4.

Saturday, Aug. 5 is the St. Matthews Potato Festival. At 5 p.m., there will be a check presented to the Wilt family.

