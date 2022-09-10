LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville consignment store held a sale on Saturday to help a family displaced from Ukraine.
Slugger Kids is raising money for the Mavs family who fled Ukraine after the bombings. The family cannot earn an income yet because they still do not have Green Cards.
During the sale, customers could fill as many bags with clothing for $10 each.
Holly Clark, the owner of the consignment store on Brownsboro Road, said she knew she needed to help.
"I had been thinking about doing this clothing sale for years and years and I thought 'you know what? Let's do the clothing sale,'" she said. "It is a win for me, get rid of some clothes, win for my customers clothes, win for them, and let's raise some money for this family."
The Mavs are part of a growing number of Ukrainian refugees who have resettled in Louisville and other parts of the US because of their country's ongoing war.
