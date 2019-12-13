LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The window of an LMPD cruiser was reportedly shot out in a south Louisville neighborhood.
An officer was at a home near Candleworth Drive and Fruitful Court around 3 o'clock Friday morning for a dispatched run, according to LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington.
A short time later the officer noticed the back window of their police cruiser was shattered and reported that it may have been shot out, Washington told WDRB News.
The LMPD public integrity is now investigating.
Dozens of police officers have several streets around Lassiter Middle School blocked off as they continue to investigate what happened.
JCPS now says parents of Lassiter Middle School students should use the entrance off of Afterglow Drive.
The officer was not hurt.
