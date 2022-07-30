LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold, according to the Illinois Lottery.
The Illinois Lottery's website shows a winning ticket was sold for the second biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history. However, nobody has claimed it yet.
The Illinois Lottery website and the Mega Millions website show the win of over a billion dollars is 'pending.' The Kentucky Lottery shows the next drawing of the Mega Millions as 'TBD.'
Friday's winning numbers are: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, with a Mega Ball of 14.
The $1.28 billion jackpot is the nation’s second-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.
Lottery officials expected the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.
In Illinois, Instant Ticket prizes must be claimed within one year after the game’s announced end date. If a jackpot prize is not claimed within the required time limit, each participating state in the Mega Millions® game will get back all the money that state contributed to the unclaimed jackpot.
Each state uses its unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes. According the Kentucky Lottery, the majority of the funds goes to college scholarships.
According to the Illinois Lottery, those who win a prize of $250,000 or greater in the state can ask that their name and municipality be kept confidential. The request must be made at the time of claiming the prize on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claiming Form. If the request isn't made, the lottery will publicly reveal the winner's name, home city and amount won. However, winners' addresses, telephone numbers and other information won't be released.
The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million. Just know about a third of that goes to federal taxes and then another slice goes to state taxes, depending on where the winner lives.
