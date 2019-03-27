LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning ticket for Wednesday's $768 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 with a Powerball number of 12.
The winning ticket had a cash option of about $465.5 million.
This was the third largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. The odds of winning are extremely long, at 1 in 292.2 million.
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot: a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which marked the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.
Even if a ticket doesn't match all of the numbers drawn, there's still a chance for big money. A Radcliff man matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball, winning the second place prize of $1 million in a drawing held March 20, 2019.
After taxes, the man, who chose to remain anonymous, received a check for $710,000.
"It's like being in a cloud," he said in a written statement. "It's amazing. I never imagined this happening in my life."
Here are the the different ways you can win at Powerball:
Match 5 + Powerball = $750 Million Jackpot!
Match 5 + No Match = $1,000,000 Match 4 + Powerball = $50,000
Match 4 + No Match = $100 Match 3 + Powerball = $100
Match 3 + No Match = $7 Match 2 + Powerball = $7
Match 1 + Powerball = $4 No Match + Powerball = $4
Powerball tickets cost $2. Wednesday's numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m.
