LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After people waited months to be vaccinated, this week's winter weather in the Louisville area blast could create some roadblocks.
Most of the shots are being administered while patients are sitting in their cars, but with snow in the forecast, getting to and from the vaccination sites could be a problem.
"Our main concern is people being vaccinated," said Timothy Findley Jr., senior pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center.
Findley's church is partnering with U of L Hospital to register people to be vaccinated Friday at the East Broadway church.
"I'm really, really hoping that by the time Friday comes around that the roads will be in great condition," he said. "We were shooting for 100 people to register. We're probably close to 800 right now, and they're still coming in."
A few weeks ago, Findley was one of several high-profile local pastors who was publicly vaccinated.
"That was just a move to get more people to register and be vaccinated," he said.
As a result, thousands registered to be vaccinated. But now, there's another potential roadblock, because mother nature moved a wintry mix into the Louisville area.
Norton Healthcare has canceled Tuesday morning vaccinations, but Craig Johnson, vice president of operations, said they're moving forward with the remainder of the schedule unless the weather and roads become a bigger problem. In that case, they'll be in contact.
"We actually are monitoring the weather conditions every hour," Johnson said.
Norton Healthcare has four weekly vaccination sites:
- Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane (next to Pep Boys): Open Wednesday through Sunday
- Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway: Open Wednesday through Sunday
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus: Open Wednesday through Sunday
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway: Open Tuesday through Saturday
"We want to vaccinate the community. We also want to keep our staff safe and keep our patients safe," Johnson said. "In the event we do need to move, we have a team dedicated to contact any patient that is on the schedule during those impacted hours or days."
UofL Health said its COVID-19 testing and vaccination drive-thru sites downtown at Brook and Liberty streets, Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Medical Center South will be closed Tuesday.
"If it looks like Friday is going to be threatened with bad weather or things are just not safe, we will be communicating the plan B," Findley said. "If that day is hindered because of the weather, then the next available day, we will open up. We are committed to getting as many people vaccinated as possible."
And Louisville's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena on Monday and Tuesday. Anyone who had an appointment will be contacted to reschedule.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.