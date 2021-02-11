LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Interstate 65 North on Thursday morning killed one person.
It happened along I-65 at the Exit 91 interchange around 11 a.m. That's at the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County.
Officials said it involved only one vehicle. The National Weather Service said the Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the winter weather was a factor in the crash.
The northbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours for the investigation. Drivers were able to take the Exit 91 off and on ramps to bypass the scene.
