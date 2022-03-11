LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter is making a return with a late season snow on Friday night.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of western Kentucky, which includes Louisville and most surrounding counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Louisville Metro Public Works is planning for possible snow Friday night into Saturday morning, when freezing temperatures are in the forecast.
WDRB meteorologists said the snow is expected to move in at about 7 p.m.. Louisville could get up to two inches of snow. Areas to the south and east of Louisville could see higher snow totals.
Road crews in Louisville are reporting for duty at 9 p.m. Friday to prepare and treat all 111 snow routes in the metro. City crews have plenty of salt and equipment to handle what's coming, so the Metro Snow Team will work through the night to make sure 2,700 miles of two-lane roads are safe for driving.
To check progress on which city roadways been plowed and salted on the Metro Public Works snow routes map, click here.
For the latest from KYTC, click here.
For the latest conditions and closures from TRIMARC, click here.
To check the latest forecast from our team of WDRB meteorologists, just go to our weather page.
Winter is a great time to download the WDRB Weather app for your Apple or Android phone. It allows you to check current conditions, local radar and get the hour-by-hour forecast. To find out how to download, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.