LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths over the last several weeks.
This week's dashboard is encouraging, with Louisville in the green category. The city reported 482 new COVID cases last week. That's down from almost 2,000 cases just three weeks ago.
As of April 8, 25 people were hospitalized with COVID, with only two of those patients in in intensive care. Louisville's graph of cases and deaths mirrors what is happening statewide and across the country.
As for the city's vaccine status, about 65 percent of Louisville residents have completed the vaccine series, which means they've received their first and second dose.
About 45 percent of the population is boosted.
