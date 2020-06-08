LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are working to determine how much it will cost the state to bring kids back into the classroom.
School officials are working to find the cost of extra cleaning, personal protective gear and the possibility of additional nurses. They are also reviewing how they will pay for fewer students on school buses, according to FOX59.
Dennis Costerison, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials, said some surveys show schools in the fall may see enrollment declines of up to 30%.
The state provides school corporations money based on how many students they have. Lower enrollment means fewer dollars.
School officials worry they may have to cut staff at a time that hygiene requirements are increasing.
“Our goal is to keep all of our staff because we will need the teachers and all of the custodians and all the folks working in the school as we move forward with these new guidelines,” Costerison said.
“Because there are a lot more requirements that school districts are trying to deal with," he said.
