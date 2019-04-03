LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of bright University of Kentucky "Honors 101" students and their professor met inside UK's Memorial Hall on Wednesday to learn something from what's been happening there.
A canvas cloth now drapes a wall right inside the iconic campus building. Beneath it is a fresco mural, painted by Ann Rice O'Hanlon in 1934, that the university covered between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning after days of recent protest and years of controversy.
The mural shows a cheery scene of typical 19th-century Kentucky agrarian life. It shows a group of frontiersman building a log cabin, a bucolic picnic and a man reading lazily under a shade tree. But it also shows other scenes that have drawn controversy and concern: a tomahawk-wielding Native American who appears to be quietly stalking a white frontierswoman, a trio of black men playing instruments as a group of white men and women gleefully dance, and four black people hunched over while picking tobacco from a field.
"That depiction was a product of its times, and to many students, it has come to represent a sanitized, incomplete and in many ways, an offensive representation of blacks and African Americans," UK spokesman Jay Blanton said Wednesday.
Even though the university decided to cover the mural after student protests, the solution is seemingly temporary. Blanton said UK now wants students' input and help over the coming months as it decides what's next.
"We need to take a breath and take a step back," he said.
Blanton said the university can't remove the wall from the old, historic building and won't paint over the mural, but it's open to other suggestions. For instance, he said UK might no longer use Memorial Hall for classes.
"It might not be the best thing to show of the University of Kentucky, especially when this is a very important building to the university," said Quinn Andrews, a freshman in Dr. Zada Komara's class that took the trip to Memorial Hall on Wednesday.
Students like Andrews already have some ideas.
"I feel like with photography technology now, it can be extensively photographed and preserved and archived in that way," added Danica Moon, another freshman.
Sabrea Cowan, a student who's pretty sure she's a descendant of slaves, said it's important for students to keep speaking up.
"Getting an education, being in school, that's the one place that you should feel comfortable," she said.
The university said it welcomes input from the entire university community.
