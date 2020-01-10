LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In September 2018, a cab driver drowned after becoming trapped in floodwater at a viaduct on West Oak Street between 13th and 15th streets.
The man wasn't able to escape and when emergency crews arrived. The cab was completely submerged in water.
“It’s not a safe area. Like you will drop into a dark abyss," said Carol Clark with the California Neighborhood Leadership Council. “But nobody has stood up. That young man lost his life. It was dark. He probably couldn't see. So after he lost his life, there has been nothing done to rectify the situation.”
After the tragedy, the city said it would make changes by adding more signage and possibly a warning light system. High-risk viaducts were marked with yellow "Road May Flood" signs, and eventually, white locator signs were added to help drivers provide an accurate location when calling 911.
A warning light system never happened.
As for more lighting in the area, Metro Public Works said the railroad company would need to make those changes, because it's the company's property.
“I would think that the city would put some importance on an individual that lost their life,” Clark said.
Meanwhile, first responders want all drivers to be safe during the weekend rain and they said to never drive through floodwaters or barricades.
“Water is very dangerous, very powerful,” said Josiah Bailey with the Louisville Division of Fire’s dive team. “It's never a good idea. I know it feels like you gotta get through there, but don't do it. There's a good chance you're going to get stuck, and in some instances, it can cost you your life.”
“When they drive around those barricades, and they take that risk themselves, they're also putting the lives of our first responders at risk,” said Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Division of Fire.
Clark said she'll be avoiding the viaduct on West Oak. Even with the signs, she said they're hard to see, and it's not nearly enough.
“It's a terrible situation, and the city ought to be ashamed of itself,” she said.
Workers are on standby to set up barricades this weekend.
Louisville Division of Fire also has 10 boats and up to 80 swift water technicians available if needed.
