LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With heavy rain in the forecast, officials with Louisville Metro Public Works are taking precautions for flooding in the community.
Crews have been busy prepping barricades and high-water signs to be placed at flood-prone intersections throughout the city. Extra workers and debris removal equipment will be on standby around the clock to tend to flood conditions and reroute traffic from potentially dangerous roadways.
All viaducts near intersections at high risk of flooding have been marked with "ROAD MAY FLOOD" signs and marked with street addresses and numbers to allow motorists to provide location information when contacting first responders.
Crews have also ensured drains in flood-prone areas have been cleared out.
With the potential for high wind in the area, Louisville Emergency Management (EMA), along with LG&E, will monitor the possibility of widespread power outages. The Red Cross has been in contact with EMA in case shelters are needed.
Katherine Station Road in southwest Jefferson County is closed because of rising waters. If the Ohio River continues to rise, officials said River Road at Third Street and the westbound off ramp from Interstate 64 could be closed by Friday evening.
Officials with Metro Public Works offered these safety tips:
- Do not drive around barricades.
- If you see any standing or moving water deeper than four inches, turn around, don’t drown.
- Residential/Businesses: Clear the street gutter, catch basin, storm drain of any debris to allow optimal water flow.
- Stay informed, sing up for emergency notification alerts at LENSAlert and Smart911.
For more information on flood safety, click here. Stay up to date on severe weather with the WDRB Weather team here.
