LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It remains unclear when Jefferson County Public Schools could return to in-person instruction. Board members are meeting virtually Tuesday night to further discuss plans.
On the state's COVID-19 website, Jefferson County is now officially in the "red" when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases across the county. Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said that means there is "uncontrolled spread."
Several private schools and other public schools across the state have already returned to in-person instruction.
"Classrooms that are able to keep the COVID precautions in place with mask-wearing and small cohorts and spaced apart are doing really well with stopping the virus," Moyer said.
She said as long as these schools continue doing well, she doesn't see a need to return to all-virtual learning.
However, with around 100,000 students, JCPS has continued with online learning. Moyer said she does believe it's possible for large districts like JCPS to return in-person, but it would have been done slowly.
"That is a complicated answer. It's a different situation with 100,000 kids," she said. "If they're able to figure out how to start slow and grow, that is a possibility."
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said on top of health concerns for everyone involved, there's also concerns about staffing.
"We have about 1,600 teachers now that need accommodations and will not be able to come into the classroom," Pollio said Monday. "We have to meet those needs."
Parents like Autumn Neagle have mixed opinions on returning. She has two children in JCPS schools: a sophomore and a kindergartner. She said her sophomore is having a great school year online and is still able to virtually connect with his friends and get his work completed. However, having to teach a kindergartner how to turn on a microphone or record a video has been challenging.
"There's no way we are going to go back to what it was before," she said. "The complaint from me personally is this is really hard to focus on this and do everything else."
Still, Neagle said the teachers have been wonderful, and she's concerned for their safety as well.
“I can’t make that decision, and I’m glad I’m not a board member that has to make that decision," she said.
Moyer said a bigger concern than classrooms is sports.
"Since the start of October, 217 student athletes across 13 different sports teams have quarantined due to positive COVID-19 cases," she said.
That number includes public and private schools across the county. In September, 144 total athletes had to quarantine. Moyer said the biggest number is coming from indoor volleyball, but they're also seeing cases with football and dance teams.
JCPS will decide later this week if school sports will be suspended due to COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.