LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is a city that's about to go through transition after this year's election.
A new administration is moving into Metro Hall, but there are other positions to keep an eye on.
One judicial race is under close watch by Breonna Taylor supporters. That would be the 5th Division of Jefferson County Circuit Court between incumbent Judge Mary Shaw and Attorney Tracy Davis.
This is one of 13 circuit judge races, fewer than half of which are contested.
Shaw is the only incumbent circuit court judge facing an opponent.
Tracy Davis said this is the right time and the right seat for her to seek.
"We need to heal, we need to be transparent, and we just need to be better all the way around," Davis said.
Davis met with potential voters Thursday night at the Gruv in downtown Louisville.
Her opponent, Judge Shaw, has been on the bench for more than a decade. But she is most known for signing the warrant that prompted the raid where police killed Breonna Taylor in March of 2020.
Three former Louisville Metro Police officers were federally charged for lies on that warrant.
"The type of warrant in that situation was one that would cause for you to look at the inherent danger, right. To ask questions to make sure that everyone was around was safe. To make sure there were no collaterals. To make sure you knew what was going on right at that point in time," Davis said.
According to the plea agreement from former Detective Kelly Goodlett, she had heard Detective Joshua Jaynes previously make comments suggesting that he believed that Shaw would not closely scrutinize his warrants.
Shaw previously responded to WDRB News that she did not know either detective.
Despite the heavy criticism, Shaw finished first in the May primary and received the endorsement from the Citizens for Better Judges.
WDRB News reached out for comment on Thursday afternoon, but Shaw said she was unavailable for this report.
