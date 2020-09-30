LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several downtown traffic restrictions put into place last week are now being lifted, giving local businesses hope that more customers will begin returning downtown.
"Regardless of whether it's COVID, protesting, we just really want to see downtown come back the way it was operating before," said Thom Coleman, General Manager of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on 4th Street.
He said business has been hurting since the pandemic hit and is still trying to recover.
"The protesting hurt our businesses a little bit because of the reaction of most of the people downtown," he said.
Coleman also said many would-be customers from downtown companies are still working from home.
"We're looking forward to trying to get back on track," he said.
Just down the road at Manhattan Grill, owner Mitch Lary said business is slower now than it was months ago.
He's kept plywood up over the windows, and is hoping people know he's still open.
"A lot of our regulars don't want to eat here anymore because of the plywood," he said.
When asked when the boards would come down, Lary said, "hopefully pretty soon."
Rebecca Matheny, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said many businesses rent the spaces they are in, so it's not always up to the business on when to put up or take down boards, it would be up to the landlord.
"No one would rather see the boards come down than myself," she said.
According to Matheny, most business she's talked to are more concerned with health guidelines related to COVID-19 than downtown road restrictions.
"They're less concerned about unrest than they are about COVID and COVID restrictions," she said.
Restrictions and the parking ban will remain in place in the area of Jefferson and Liberty, between Fifth and Sixth streets and Fifth and Sixth streets between Jefferson and Liberty streets. Only pedestrian traffic will be allowed.
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said last week that the barricades and restrictions were put into place after police saw attacks against vehicles during other protests and demonstrations that have been happening in other parts of the country.
