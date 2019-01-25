LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The longest government shutdown in United States history is over — for now.
There is a temporary deal in place, but it comes as some of the country's busiest airports saw big delays due to staffing issues connected to the shutdown.
For now, the skies above the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are still friendly. Most of the departures and arrivals are on time, no one knows for sure if will continue.
"Everyone was worried, but it was fine," said Stacie Stiver, who just returned from a trip to Houston. "I just traveled two weeks ago, and I was worried then."
Stivers travels several times a year and has a lot of concerns about the future.
"You don't really know what the situation is going to be," she said.
President Donald Trump announced a deal Friday to end the record 35-day federal shutdown.
"I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first," Trump said during a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.
Trump said federal workers will get back pay, but it is only a short-term deal.
"I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks until Feb. 15," he said. "I will make sure all employees receive their back pay very quickly, or as soon as possible."
So far, federal workers have missed two paychecks, but they have received a lot of kindness from strangers.
"It's just one of those moments where you just feel like it's the right thing to do," said Mahnaz Miller, who bought pizzas for TSA workers.
Miller also delivered the pizzas Friday to TSA workers, who have continued coming to work despite not being paid.
"It's just a gesture that we see you, and we appreciate you," Miller said. "I am grateful of them. They keep us safe every single time we enter this airport."
Meanwhile, with only a short-term deal in place, frequent fliers like Stivers have concerns about upcoming trips.
"We have a trip planned to go to Europe for spring break. So we have to go to the post office on Monday to get our daughter a passport," Stivers said. "So we are very concerned about with the government shutdown if she's is going to even get her passport for this trip that we have already booked and paid for."
