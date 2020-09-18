LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to high school football games are off-limits to the general public, but fans are still finding ways to support their teams.
For those who couldn't get tickets to Friday night's Trinity vs. Male game, fans lined up along the fence behind the end zone.
Mike Sutt brought his family to watch from outside the gates.
"We've brought some chairs and have a nice little space out here," said Sutt, a Trinity alumnus. "It's a big game. Male has always been a big rival."
Danielle Ruffin was one of the few in the community with tickets to the game.
"We only get four tickets, and my family is four," she said. "It's hard for everybody to come out, but I'm excited."
Ruffin was there to cheer on her son, Blake, No. 16, during his senior year, noting how the atmosphere is "very different" this year.
"Thank God we got to play this season," she said. "We're getting to play. That's the best thing about it."
COVID-19 safety measures limit the fans who can get in. With temperature checks at the gates and hand sanitizer throughout the stadium, spectators had to stay socially distanced in the stands that sat strangely empty during one of the biggest games of the season.
"I'm just glad the boys are able to play football," Trinity parent Alton Jefferson Sr. said. "On both sides."
The game was streamed online and on the radio for those who could not attend in-person.
