Witness tackled man who tried to rob Lexington coffee shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man tried to rob a coffee shop in Lexington until a witness tackled him to the ground.
According to WKYT, officials say Anthony Strode walked into Common Grounds on High Street on Wednesday around 7 a.m. He reportedly pretended to be a customer before demanding money from the clerk.
The clerk's boyfriend was in the shop at the time and tackled him, holding him until officers got there.
Strode is charged with robbery.
