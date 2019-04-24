Brooks Houck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday marked Day Two of Brooks Houck's trial for felony theft charges.

Houck is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of shingles from Lowe's.

The charges were filed in Nelson County, but the trial was moved to Warren County to avoid jury bias.

Four witnesses took the stand on Tuesday after jury selection. Witness testimony was expected to continue on Wednesday. 

Houck is the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, but the current charges are unrelated to that case.

Houck's attorney says he expects the trial to last four days.

