LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in the 1500 block of Cherokee Road in the Bonnycastle neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says Louisville resident Alexis Sabatino died in the crash.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, Sabatino lost control and hit a tree on the side of the road around 7:15 p.m.
Mitchell said LMPD doesn't know why she lost control, but the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.
Sabatino, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene of the accident.
