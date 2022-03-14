LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 60-year-old woman died in a house fire overnight Monday in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood.
According to Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire Services, firefighters were called to a home on Mercury Drive, in a subdivision just east of the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and South Watterson Trail, just after 1 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they found a home on fire. Yuodis said it took 30 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
One woman died in the fire. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, she has been identified as 60-year-old Joyce Townsend. She lived there alone, according to Yuodis. An autopsy is pending, but her preliminary cause of death is listed as "smoke inhalation and thermal burns" due to the housefire.
Yuodis said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
