LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was operating an unlicensed day care in Jeffersonville is charged with neglect of a dependent after a 5-month-old boy died while under her care.
Jeffersonville Police officers were sent to a home on Tristan Trail in a subdivision off Middle Road, in Jeffersonville, on Sept. 12 to investigate the death of the child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Delta Trimble was identified as his babysitter, according to police.
Investigators say Trimble was operating an in-home daycare. They say there were 16 children at the home, ranging in age from 5 months old to 4 years old, despite the fact that the daycare was unlicensed.
Trimble was given a drug test and tested positive for methadone and amphetamines, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Trimble allegedly told investigators that she laid the child on his belly with a pacifier in his mouth on an adult bed on top of two sheets and a comforter with a baby blanket placed on top of him. She said several pillows were also placed around the child.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Trimble said she didn't check on the child again until 2-and-a-half to 3 hours later. That's when she said she found him on his belly, lying face down, with "off-colored" skin. He was not breathing at that time.
The child was then taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed on the child determined that he died of asphyxiation due to unsafe sleeping conditions.
Trimble has been charged with neglect of a dependent less than 14 years of age resulting in death.
Court documents show that she had previously been investigated for operating an illegal, unlicensed daycare out of a different home in 2016.
This story will be updated.
