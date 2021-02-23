LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say mail sent to a southern Indiana inmate was actually drugs.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Melissa Richie sent something labeled as legal mail to an inmate at the Clark County Jail. Officials at the jail became suspicious because the mail was discolored.
They say testing revealed the paper had been saturated with synthetic drugs.
Police say Richie actually conspired with an inmate, Ronald Voelker, to send the mail to another inmate in the same area as Voelker.
Both Richie and Voelker face charges involving trafficking with an inmate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.