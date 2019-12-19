SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby County grand jury will hear the charges against a Georgia woman accused of shooting a gun in a KFC drive-thru window.
Jonelle Dare, 33, appeared in court Thursday to have her charges passed to a grand jury.
According to police. Dare fired the gun after a verbal altercation with an employee of the Shelbyville KFC on Oct. 28. After firing multiple shots, Dare sped off.
Detectives weren't able to track her down immediately but later learned she had fled to Georgia.
Investigators with Shelbyville Police were able to identify Dare and had a warrant for her arrest sent to the U.S. Marshals Office in Atlanta. Officers with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia found Dare and arrested her at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26.
"Overall, it's just bad for our community," Sgt. Kelly Cable said. "It's bad for our youth to see that. Adults have to try to find more productive ways to deal with their disagreements and their problems, and this was not the way to do it."
Last Monday, Dare faced a Shelby County judge for the first time and pleaded not guilty.
She's charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
