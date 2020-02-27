LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have filed additional charges against a woman arrested last week for stealing luggage from Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport.
Carrie Welch, age 33, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22, after she returned to the airport. Police said that on at least two occasions, on Feb. 2 and Feb. 14, she walked into the airport and took luggage that didn't belong to her. In the first case, police said she took luggage containing more than $12,000 worth of property, including jewelry. In the second, they say she took luggage worth nearly $10,000. Police say Welch was recorded on surveillance video.
On Tuesday, authorities filed a new charge against Welch. They say that on Friday, Feb. 21, the day before she was arrested, Welch walked into the airport and took luggage containing property worth $1,200.
Police say that act was also recorded on surveillance video. When confronted, Welch allegedly admitted to taking luggage. She said she also removed the tags from the some of the luggage and threw some of the luggage away in dumpsters.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, charged with theft by unlawful taking and tampering with physical evidence.
