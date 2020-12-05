LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police shut down streets to rush a woman and child to the hospital after a shooting Saturday in Louisville's California neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on West Oak Street and Dr. W. J. Hodge Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult woman and a child shot in a vehicle. Both are in critical condition, according to authorities.
A MetroSafe supervisor said LMPD helped set up a route to get the shooting victims to the hospital quickly. That is usually done in the most serious situations.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating because of the severity of the injuries to the victims, Mitchell said. As of Saturday afternoon, police had no suspects in the shooting.
