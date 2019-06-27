LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman was arrested in Hardin County, Kentucky after she ransacked a home, smashed up a car and almost shot someone.
According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Leslie Meredith went to her ex-boyfriend's house in Radcliff yesterday.
She reportedly broke windows and caused other damage.
The ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend locked themselves in a bedroom -- and police say Meredith fired a shot through the door, narrowly missing her ex. She smashed out car windows before taking off.
Neighbors say Meredith had her young daughter with her the whole time.
Meredith faces a long list of charges including attempted murder, burglary and wanton endangerment.
