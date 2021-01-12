LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was attempting to steal a car at Baptist Health Hardin crashed the vehicle into the hospital before fleeing the scene, the Elizabethtown Police Department said.
Elizabethtown police officers were called to Baptist Health Hardin around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a vehicle had struck the building, according to Chris Denham, a spokesperson with the department.
Police believe the woman was attempting to steal a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot when she crashed the vehicle into the hospital's main entrance doors.
After the accident, the woman got out of the Grand Marquis and into a small passenger car, Denham says, before fleeing the scene.
The Elizabethtown Police Department said the woman, whose identity remains unknown, is still at large as of Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-4125 or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123.
