LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman facing several charges after a car was stolen with a 2-year-old boy in the back seat was in court Wednesday.
Investigators say 45-year-old Penny Alexander was with John Williams when he stole a 2006 black Hyundai Tucson around 9:45 p.m. Monday night from the parking lot of a Kroger in Pleasure Ridge Park. Williams reportedly told police he took it because he needed a ride, but abandoned the car in a parking lot at Lower Hunters Trace and Hess Drive after he noticed the boy in the back seat.
Alexander is charged with complicity to kidnapping of a minor, complicity to theft by unlawful taking of an auto, complicity to second-degree wanton endangerment and complicity tampering with physical evidence.
The judge kept Alexander's current bond at $100,000.
At one point, Alexander spoke up and asked the judge if she could be placed on home incarceration, rather than have to serve time in jail.
"At this point, based upon your history and the allegations, absolutely not," the judge said.
Alexander was ordered to have no contact with the owner of the car, the child or the Kroger store.
Williams' arraignment was moved to Thursday because he was too sick to attend Wednesday's proceedings. He is charged with kidnapping a minor, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, second-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
